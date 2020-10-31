WGMD Fishing Report 10-31-20

Friday was another wash out and it looks like Wednesday before we get good fishing day on the open water. The brief bout of cold weather is not going to cause a drastic drop in water temperature and that is good news. Sudden drops will shut down fishing as the fish suffer a shock and stop feeding.

I have seen some very good reports from North Jersey where schools of migrating stripers are busting on menhaden. Friends have caught fish to 50 pounds by live-lining bunker. In years past they could snag and drop, but this year that is illegal. Circle hooks must be used so snagging with a big treble hook and then dropping the bait to a waiting striper is no longer allowed.

You will either have to snag the bunker or catch it in a cast net, then use a circle hook to feed it to the target species. When fishing for king mackerel and cobia I find it easier to use the cast net and build a supply of bunker in the live well and that should work when going after rockfish.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD Fishing Report.