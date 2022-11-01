WGMD Fishing Report 10-31-22

Monday was a beautiful day on the ocean and for once your hard working reporter was actually fishing.

We left the Talbot Street Dock in Ocean City on the Angler head boat at 6:00 AM and ran for about two hours before dropping the first baits to the bottom. My Gulp! was viciously attacked and I reeled in one of the biggest black sea bass I have ever caught. My next drop produced the same result with a slightly smaller sea bass. Then my hand went cold.

Guys around me were doing OK, but my Gulp! was getting the cold shoulder. As much as I hated to make the change, a change had to be made. Actually, when I found the only snag on the entire bottom, when the mate replaced my rig I started using salted clam like everyone else. And I began catching like everyone else.

I had my 15 keepers before noon and began catching larger keepers and giving my smaller ones to less fortunate anglers. That felt really good.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.