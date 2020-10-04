WGMD Fishing Report 10-4-20

It was a bit saucy on Saturday morning, but laid down for the rest of the day. In fact, the day was just about perfect for a fall afternoon in Delaware. Sunday is also looking good and the week ahead is not going to be too bad.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Tommy said the Katydid had sea bass and flounder from ocean structure. The Pirate King fished bay structure for a catch of croaker. Wesley Humes caught a 28.5-inch rockfish on a live eel out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they checked in a six-pound red drum caught from the beach on a sand flea. Kings were also caught from the surf on sand fleas, bloodworms and Fishbites. At Indian River Inlet, blues were taken on metal and bucktails during incoming water.

Lauren at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em told us the Judy V had some sea bass on her morning trip. The Captain Bob caught a good number of sea bass during her all day charter. The Miss Ene III had a boat limit of sea bass.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing Report.