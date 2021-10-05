WGMD Fishing Report 10-4-21

Monday was a slow fishing day. The ocean was rough, but a few boats fished the Delaware Bay and found some action. Tuesday will see southwest winds at five to ten knots going east late in the day and seas of three feet. There is a good chance of thunderstorms. On Wednesday, the wind will be east at 10 to 15 knots with gusts at 20. NOAA says the seas in the ocean will be three feet with drizzle. I say NOAA has never been on the ocean when winds are east at 10 to 15 with gusts to 20. Trust me, you don’t want to go out there.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was no boat fished the ocean, but the Top Fin worked bay structure for black drum, triggerfish and tog. The head boat Angler also worked bay structure and caught kings. On Saturday the Ill’ Skipjack brought in a boat limit of black sea bass.

Suzanne Martin fishes the surf at the Point just about every weekend it is open and last weekend she had a nice kingfish on mullet. Another surf fisherman on Fenwick Island used mullet to catch kings, blues and spot.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.