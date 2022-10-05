WGMD Fishing Report 10-4-22

Tuesday saw another day of gale warnings and I was outside just long enough to feel the wind and rain on my poor old body and know I should have stayed inside.

From the photos I have seen the beach does not look too good. All of the beach access points are closed and I will try to keep up with when they open. Hopefully, by this weekend.

As far as when charter and head boats will sail again, right now it looks like Thursday at the earliest and maybe not until Friday.

As far as freshwater fishing is concerned, we have had a great deal of rain. Two days ago, I saw where Slaughter Beach had over 7 inches. This much water is going to muddy up the ponds and the upper reaches of the tidal creeks and rivers. The flooding high tides are going to bring all sorts of grass and other floating junk out of the marsh just to mess up your fishing lines. Sounds like another football weekend.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.