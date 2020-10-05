WGMD Fishing Report 10-5-20

Sunday saw perfect fishing weather and those who went found good action from the beach, ocean and bay. Right now, Monday and Tuesday are looking fine.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Amanda let us know that Paul Elwood caught a monster 12.69-pound summer flounder while fishing aboard the Katydid. This is the largest flounder caught this year in Delaware. Since he was fishing on the Katydid, I suspect he was using one of Chris Vann’s special top-bottom rigs baited with Gulp! and a variety of meat. Young Brandon Rodas had a 2.67-pound sea bass on the Thelma Dale III good for a Delaware Junior Citation. The Port-A-Bella fished an overnighter and came in on Sunday with six yellowfin tuna and a table full of dolphin. Jacob League caught a 4.61-pound flounder out of Rehoboth Bay on a green Storm shad.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they reported a good run of pompano from the beach with sand fleas the best bait. Kings were caught on bloodworms.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing Report.