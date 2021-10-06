WGMD Fishing Report 10-5-21

Tuesday was a rainy day and not a lot of fishing went on. Wednesday will see winds out of the east at 15 knots with seas of three to four feet and drizzle. Thursday the wind will fall off a bit to ten knots and the seas will drop down to three feet. There will be some fog on Thursday morning.

My old buddy from my days in Newark, Butch “Fuzzy Bear” Lloyd caught himself a 48-inch red drum at Bethany Beach. He was using a spot head for bait.

Phillip Fetteroff fished at Three Rs Road on Tuesday to catch his limit of three bluefish before the rain ran him off.

Mark Weatherlow fished on the Fishbones with Captain DeMarco to catch a 4.38-pound triggerfish and a 12-pound dolphin, both good for Delaware Youth Citations.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Carl Blust fished sand fleas at the Ice Breakers to catch a Delaware Citation 10.05-pound sheepshead.

Richard Hanna caught a 21-inch flounder out of Indian River Inlet on green Gulp! and a shiner.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.