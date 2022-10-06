WGMD Fishing Report 10-5-22

Wednesday the gale warnings were replaced by small craft advisories.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 3Rs beach access was open. Fenwick Island was closed and I feel certain Cape Henlopen beach access was closed after inspecting the damage over the weekend. A decision on the Delaware Mobile Invitational Surf Fishing Tournament, scheduled for this weekend, is pending.

While the economic impact of this storm on the people in it’s direct path is mind crushing, those in the fishing industry on the outskirts, such as here in the Cape Region, also suffered loss.

It has been over a week since any charter or head boats have left the dock and almost a week since shore fishermen have been able to ply their trade. That means no income for the boat owners yet the dock fees, insurance and all other daily expenses continue to pile up. Tackle shops have not sold much bait or tackle and any fresh bait that they had in store last weekend ended up in the trash.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.