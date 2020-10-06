WGMD Fishing Report 10-6-20

Monday saw a decent day on the water for the few who went out. Tuesday also looks good, but the wind is going to pick up from the southwest on Wednesday.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina had lots to report. On Sunday Wendy Krieger had a citation-worthy 3.85-pound trout and a 20-inch flounder at B Buoy. Nancy Hyland fished on the Thelma Dale II with Captain Mark to land a citation sea bass that weighed 3.2 pounds. Abel Murrey worked the Ice Breakers with sand fleas and bloodworms for a catch of sheepshead, tog and spot. On Monday, Danny had a 3.79-pound citation sea bass from the Katydid.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle, Clark said some keeper rockfish have been caught from the surf on fresh mullet during the daytime. Blues have been taken on the same bait.

At Hook ’em and Cook ‘em Burt told us no boats sailed on Monday, but on Sunday the Valkurie brought in a fine swordfish. He also said tog have been caught from the inlet on sand fleas.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing Report.