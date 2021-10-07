WGMD Fishing Report 10-6-21

Wednesday was another slow day on the ocean, but there was some action at Indian River Inlet and earlier in the week the Washington Canyon was red hot. Thursday will see east winds at ten knots and three-foot seas in the ocean. Friday the winds will be five to ten knots out of the east with three-foot seas.

At Lewes Harbour Marina Amanda said Jules Mister caught three tog at the Outer Wall on sand fleas and green crabs. Randy Burridge caught a 6.7-pound flounder on Gulp! while fishing aboard the Surface Tension with Captain Keith Beebe. Jack Dillion and Keith Kuhfahl fishing on the Dead Reckoning ran to the Washington Canyon where they chunked with butterfish to catch three yellowfin tuna between 40 and 60 pounds. Donnie Vanderslice, Andrew White and Robbie Baxley fished the Washington Canyon for three yellowfin tuna and 20 dolphin.

Burt at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said they had a customer bring in a 24-inch red drum from the inlet

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.