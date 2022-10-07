WGMD Fishing Report 10-6-22

On Thursday morning there appeared a bright orange ball of fire in the eastern sky and the young people were so afraid. The older heads assured them that this was only the sun and it was a good thing. It would warm the air, dry the land and perhaps, calm the sea. Then those afflicted with the scourge of fishing can once again seek a cure on the ocean and bay.

But not on Thursday. Only two boats ran from Lewes Harbour Marina. The Katydid and a private boat. Both fished over bay structure and both caught a few tog.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported the Delaware Mobile Surf Fisherman’s Invitational Surf Fishing Tournament is on for this weekend. Final registration and any rule changes are available on Friday at Tournament Headquarters on Cape Henlopen State Park, Youth Camp 3, 14628 Officers Road. While Invitational is in the title, all surf fishermen are invited.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.