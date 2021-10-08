WGMD Fishing Report 10-7-21

Thursday saw good weather and fishing followed suit. Fish were caught from the beach, the Indian River Inlet, the ocean and Delaware Bay.

Friday will see another good-weather day with northeast winds at five to ten knots and seas in the ocean around three feet. Things start downhill on Saturday as the northeast wind increases to 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 25 and seas build to three to five feet.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid came in from the ocean with a catch of sea bass and flounder. Chasin’ Tail brought in sea bass while the Angler fished bay structure for a catch of kings and triggerfish. Evan Falgowski fished from his boat to catch a Delaware Citation 8.7-pound sheepshead.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Burt said the head boat Judy V had flounder and sea bass on her morning trip. The Bill Slayer had ten tuna on the chunk out of the Washington Canyon.

Old Inlet reported a 45-inch red drum caught from the beach on mullet.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report..