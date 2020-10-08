WGMD Fishing Report 10-8-20

Wednesday was another beautiful day unless you wanted to go out on open water where the southwest wind had small craft advisories up. They will be up again on Thursday, but right now, Friday is looking good.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Ronnie said a private boat fished the Outer Wall and returned with six keeper tog. Another angler caught a 31-inch rockfish out of the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal on a live eel.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle reported a good catch of blowfish from the beach. I suspect the bait was bloodworms. They said the Inlet was dead.

Over in Maryland, David Schrock set a new state record for pompano with a five-pounder caught from shore at Tilghman Island on a peeler crab.

I had a report over the weekend from an angler who fished the surf at York Beach during the afternoon falling tide. He caught several bluefish and three sharks to 40 pounds that tested his tackle as well as his knot tying ability. My guess is he was fishing with fresh mullet.

