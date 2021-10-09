WGMD Fishing Report 10-8-21

Friday was the calm before the storm. Small craft advisories are up from Saturday morning to Monday afternoon. Saturday will see northeast winds of 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 25 and seas of four to six feet with drizzle. On Sunday the wind will remain out of the east at 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 25 and seas will build to 5 to 7 feet with rain.

On Thursday, Paul Perkins caught a Delaware Citation kingfish that weighed 1.28 pounds on a bloodworm at Three Rs Road. He also had three more kings and some small blues. Keegan Harmon used a minnow to catch a three-pound flounder at Three Rs Road, also on Thursday.

On Friday, Michael Camerlenso caught a 33-pound king mackerel while fishing south of Indian River Inlet with Captain Tom Riley. The big fish hit a bucktail and Michael fought it on 15-pound braid with a 30-pound leader.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Burt said the Miss Ene III brought in a catch of Spanish mackerel and bluefish.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.