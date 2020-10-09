WGMD Fishing Report 10-9-20

The small craft advisories that were up on Thursday kept boats tied to the dock as Lewes Harbour Marina and Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em both reported no one out all day. Right now, Friday and Saturday look good until the remnants of Delta arrive on Sunday.

I do have a few reports left over from earlier in the week. The Thelma Dale III had sea bass and flounder on Wednesday although the rough seas made for difficult fishing conditions. Jud Schuh emailed me a report from Wednesday when he and his dad fished Three Rs Road most of the afternoon and only caught one small rockfish. It hit cut mullet. They also tried Gulp! and bloodworms.

The Morning Star out of Ocean City had a rough start to her trip on Tuesday, but the wind and seas calmed down and the day ended with sea bass limits plus a few flounder and triggerfish.

Over in the Chesapeake Bay, the rockfish action has been very good above the Bay Bridge. Trolling tandem bucktails along channel edges will quickly fill your one-fish limit.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing Report.