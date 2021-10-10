WGMD Fishing Report 10-9-21

Saturday was a little bit better than the forecast, but not much. The wind still blew and small craft advisories were still up, but at least it didn’t rain. Small craft advisories will be up at least through Tuesday as winds on Sunday will be northeast at 20 with gusts to 25 knots and seas of 6 to 8 feet with rain. Monday will see winds out of the north at 15 knots with gusts to 25 and seas running five to seven feet.

Butch “Fuzzy Bear” Lloyd is at it again, this time catching and releasing a 47-inch red drum from the surf. Jim Ludwig fished Herring Point and caught a 17-inch rockfish along with some blues and kings.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said the Delaware Mobile Surf-Fishing Tournament produced a lot of bluefish on Saturday. Outside of the tournament, there were some big red drum caught from the beach and from the sand bar south and east of the Indian River Inlet at night from boats.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.