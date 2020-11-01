WGMD Fishing Report 11-1-20

Saturday was a bright and sunny day, but the wind and seas kept most folks off the water. Sunday looks fishable for a short time in the morning before a gale watch goes up in the afternoon. After that it will be Wednesday before the seas settle down enough for boats to venture out on open water.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said a few private boats fished the inside of the Outer Wall on Saturday catching some keeper tog. Some larger boats attempted to make a run out into the ocean, but turned around and came back to the dock.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em the report was no boats even tried to fish on Saturday.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said tog to 20 inches have been caught out of the inlet. Green crabs and sand fleas are the prime baits. Keep your line as close to 90 degrees as possible off the rod tip to avoid getting hung-up on the bottom. The beach has been too rough to fish, not to mention the oil on the sand.

