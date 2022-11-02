WGMD Fishing Report 11-1-22

Tuesday was another perfect fishing day, but to the best of my knowledge, only two charter boats and a couple of private boats ran to the ocean. The Katydid with Captain Brent and the Grizzly with Captain Cary ran from Lewes. Both returned with boat limits of black sea bass. On Monday, when I was catching sea bass, the Katydid had 30 tog.

When I spoke with Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, they said the boats are ready to run, but there is just not enough interest.

If you like to fish, take a sick day or a vacation day and get out on the water before this weather window closes. If you can’t get up a charter, go on a head boat out of Lewes or Indian River or Ocean City. If your own boat can reach the sea bass or tog grounds, get ‘er wet. I had some of the best sea bass fishing I have ever had on Monday and if you miss this opportunity, it is a long, cold, snowy time before spring.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.