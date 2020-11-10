WGMD Fishing Report 11-10-20

Monday was the next to last good weather day which means you have to go fishing on Tuesday. Go before work, after work or skip work. Just go. Rain and wind will move in on Wednesday and stick around until the weekend and who knows when we will see temperatures in the 70s again.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said there was a big shakeup in the Tog Tournament standings. James Hill moved into First Place with his 7.84-pound tog. Ron Keeler took over second place with his 6.75 pounder and just 1/100 pound behind in third is Ted Garman with a 6.74-pound tog. Tom also told us that Captain Brent and Mate Chris put the Monday Group aboard the Katydid on a boat limit of black sea bass. The head boat Angler had a good number of tog for her customers.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was the inlet continues to produce small tog with the occasional keeper.

Down in Ocean City, the Morning Star found limits of sea bass plus a few triggerfish and one flounder for most of her customers.

This is Eric Burnley with you WGMD Fishing Report.