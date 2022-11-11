WGMD Fishing Report 11-10-22

Thursday saw the beginning of a stormy period that will last into next week. Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em did say they cleaned one tog from Indian River Inlet.

I must admit I get a kick out of people who try to cut down on the number of menhaden the Omega Company takes out of Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. Today I received a press release that someone was going to introduce a bill into the Virginia Legislature to place a two-year moratorium on menhaden fishing in Virginia.

That alone would be funny, but I also received a press release from the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission declaring the menhaden stock was very healthy, it was not over-fished and over-fishing was not occurring. Therefore, they were going to increase the quota. Honest folks, you can’t make this stuff up. One group wants to stop menhaden fishing while the agency responsible for managing the stock says it is healthy so lets up the quota.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.