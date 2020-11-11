WGMD Fishing Report 11-11-20

Tuesday was the last good weather day for a while, possibly until spring. I fished the southside of Indian River Inlet again and again I came up empty. I only saw one small tog caught, although I am sure there were others.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the Katydid came back from ocean structure with a boat limit of black sea bass and one nice triggerfish. The Savannah Lynn had eight keeper tog. The Skipjack II had a boat limit of sea bass.

Frank Tucker, who normally does very well, fished with his friend Otto at the Outer Wall and while they did catch 19 tog, none were large enough to keep.

Lauren at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said the Captain Ike came back from ocean structure with a boat limit of sea bass.

Down in Ocean City, Captain Monty on the Morning Star said Tuesday was lady’s day as the first sea bass limits of the trip were all caught by ladies including Ms. Marline who just happens to be 82 years young. The crew also picked up a few triggerfish.

This is Eric Burnley with you WGMD Fishing Report.