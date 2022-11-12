WGMD Fishing Report 11-11-22

With small craft advisories and gale warnings with winds to 40 knots and seas to 10 feet, if anyone went fishing on Friday, I hope they survived.

It looks like Tuesday before we get a break in the weather conditions. Then it will be right back in the washing machine towards the end of the week. This, of course, is normal during the change of seasons.

The question remains, what will we see once we really get into fall?

With so many black sea bass on the ocean wrecks, I believe we will have good fishing on them right up until the season closes on December 15. Tog action seems to improve every day so that should continue with bigger fish until December 31. Don’t forget, the Lewes Harbour Marina Tog Tournament runs until November 20.

And then we have my beloved surf fishing. This will either be the best we have seen in years, or another complete bust. It all depends on the striped bass and if they follow the coast past Delaware.

