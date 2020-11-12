WGMD Fishing Report 11-12-20

As promised, the weather started going downhill on Wednesday with small craft advisories and they will be up again on Thursday. The latest hurricane, Eta, will be off of our coast on Friday, or so the National Weather Service predicts, and if they are correct, and sometimes they are, then the ocean will be just a bit choppy.

The only fishing report I had for Wednesday came from Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina who said that Captain Mark on the Thelma Dale IV had a group of Veterans out on the Delaware Bay for a tog trip and they were successful.

Sunday saw Mark Y catch a double-header of flounder on the Thelma Dale IV with the largest going 7.1 pounds, just enough for a Delaware Citation.

I am sure there were some dedicated tog fishermen at Indian River Inlet on Wednesday and I am also sure they caught some shorts and a few keepers on sand fleas and green crabs.

Delaware has given a sort of all clear for the beaches as the oil cleanup is over.

This is Eric Burnley with you WGMD Fishing Report.