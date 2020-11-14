WGMD Fishing Report 11-14-20

Friday saw reasonable fishing conditions inshore and several boats did fish for tog. Saturday looks pretty much the same while Sunday is going to be very rough.

At Lewes Harbour Marina Tommy said the Katydid and the Top Fin had good catches of tog. I suspect they fished structure close to the beach.

The Thelma Dale IV out of Fisherman’s Wharf found good numbers of tog for her customers.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Chris said no boats left the dock, but he did see a few tog caught out of Indian River Inlet.

I have been watching videos of anglers fishing Long Beach Island in New Jersey and catching stripers from the surf. It looks like they are bait fishing and none of the stripers are small enough to keep. I believe my largest rockfish from the beach measured around 36 inches and was caught at Herring Point on bunker. Seeing these big fish in New Jersey gives me hope they might come close enough to Delaware to give us a shot. The cold snap next week could move them down

This is Eric Burnley with you WGMD Fishing Report.