WGMD Fishing Report 11-15-20

Friday might not have been a perfect fishing weather day, but it was the best we are going to get until next Thursday. Gale warnings are up for Sunday and seas won’t go below five feet for the next three days. In addition, the air temperature is expected to drop to the 40s during the day and the low 30s at night. This will have a major impact on the fishing. Perhaps it will improve the tog and striper action. We can only hope.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Top Fin brought in a good catch of tog.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they said the usual small tog were caught at Indian River Inlet on sand fleas and green crab with shorts outnumbering keepers. Catches from Delaware beaches remain poor at best. They also had a report of a 31-inch rockfish caught from a golf course in West Ocean City. They guy was catching small croakers when the 10-pound rock hit one and ended up on the beach. Some guys have all the luck.

