WGMD Fishing Report 11-16-22

Wednesday saw small craft advisories up and no boats fished the ocean or bay.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us the same old story. Lots of small tog at the Inlet with the occasional keeper. The same sand fleas and green crab baits that have been effective for the past two months or more are still working.

DNREC will hold an auction for low digit Surf Fishing Tags. The bidding will begin on November 22 at 9 a.m., at usgovbid.com and end on December 9. Bidders will have the option to bid on tags number 32, 58, 143, 226, 355 and 488. You may also bid on choice tags from 51 to 9999. For choice tags, the highest bidder in each range can choose a number, if it’s not already sold, within that category.

The minimum bid is $250. By law, plates from 1 to 200 are limited to vehicles registered in Delaware.

