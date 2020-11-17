WGMD Fishing Report 11-17-20

Small craft advisories were up on Monday and my guess is they will be back up on Tuesday and Wednesday. I did take a ride into Lewes just to get out of the house. There were no boat trailers in the boat ramp parking lot and only one guy fishing at the Canary Creek Bridge. The water in the Lewes and Rehoboth Canal looked like coffee with too much cream. The west wind was trying to blow out all of the water from the Canal.

While I did get reports of white perch and catfish from Patty at Captain Bones in Odessa, I suspect the recent heavy rain had made the water dirty in the tidal rivers and creeks up there as well. Catfish may be able to find a bloodworm or hunk of cut bunker with their acute sense of smell.

Over in the Chesapeake Bay, rockfish action has been best during the last two hours of daylight. Trolling six-inch shads at mid-depth in 50 to 60 feet of water along a channel edge has been the top technique.

This is Eric Burnley with you WGMD Fishing Report.