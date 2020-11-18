WGMD Fishing Report 11-18-20

Our old girlfriend Gale Warning was up on Tuesday and she may be back on Wednesday. Now it looks like the wind may stay through Thursday, but the weekend could be fishable. I knew we would have to pay for that string of warm and clam weather in early November.

I did get a report from Indian River Inlet. Dan Newman said he saw a 45-inch rockfish caught there on Tuesday morning plus several small rock in the 16 to 24-inch size. No information on bait or lures.

I did get what could be good news from NOAA. Anything that even approaches good new from them is cause for jubilation.

They are proposing an increase in catch limits for summer flounder, black sea bass and scup. Now don’t count your fish before their caught. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission and the Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council will have a joint meeting on December 14th. The final regulations will be decided then. If they don’t cut us, it will be a victory.

