WGMD Fishing Report 11-18-22

Friday saw small craft advisories up on the ocean, but at least two boats from Lewes went tog fishing in the Delaware Bay.

Lewes Harbour Marina reported that the Katydid brought in 16 tog and 1 black sea bass on Friday. The Sea Jay II was also out, but had not returned by the time I made my calls. I will have their report on Sunday’s broadcast.

The weekend weather is not looking good. The small craft advisories will grown to gale warnings and pretty much blow out any boat fishing plans until early next week.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle did report the continuing tog fishery from the sidewalk on both the north and southside of Indian River Inlet. Lots of shorts and a few keepers. I had hoped to get down there this week, but my faithful truck let me down. It should be back on the road next week and I can drown some sand fleas and green crabs before Thanksgiving.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.