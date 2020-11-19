WGMD Fishing Report 11-19-20

Small craft advisories were up on Wednesday and Thursday looks like it may be fishable. The problem this time of year is a lack of fishermen as hunting and other activities including work and school have people tied down during the week.

To the best of my knowledge, no boats left Lewes or Indian River on Wednesday. The only good report I had was from Old Inlet Bait and Tackle where they said rockfish to 31 inches were caught on soft plastics out of the Inlet. The bite began at dawn and lasted until 10:00 AM. That would coincide with the incoming current. I plan to be there on Thursday morning and that should put a stop to that action. The small tog with a few keepers is also continuing at the Inlet with sand fleas and green crabs the best baits.

Once we get some decent weather again, don’t forget the local head boats. They sail almost every day and will take you to the best fishing for a reasonable price and in relative comfort.This is Eric Burnley with you WGMD Fishing Report.