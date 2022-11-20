WGMD Fishing Report 11-19-22

Saturday saw better weather than the forecast called for. Gale warnings are still up for Sunday.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was the Katydid fished bay structure and came back with a boat limit of tog. On Friday the Sea Jay II had a good catch of tog. They were out again on Saturday, but had not returned when I made my phone calls. Several private boats also ran on Saturday and they too had good numbers of tog.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em they said a private boat fished ocean structure and had a mixed bag of sea bass, triggerfish and porgies. It is good to see more pogies showing up in the catch reports.

I just got word from NOAA that bluefish regulations will remain the same for 2023. Unless you are fishing from the deck of a for-hire boat you will only be allowed to keep three blues. While your fellow recreational fishermen on said for-hire boats may keep five. Unfair? I think so.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.