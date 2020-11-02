WGMD Fishing Report 11-2-20

Small craft advisories were up during most of the day on Sunday and were replaced by gale warnings that will still be up on Monday. Monday will not only be windy, but cold, with highs staying in the 40s. Still looks like Wednesday before the weather will let most of us get back out on the water.

Over in Maryland the Coastal Conservation Association is proposing the DNR start treating all recreational fishing groups the same when it comes to striped bass. They want to see a one fish at 18-inches bag and size limit for all recreational fishermen including those who fish from for-hire vessels. Currently, the law allows patrons to keep two striped bass at 18 inches when fishing from for-hire vessels. The captain and mate or mates on these boats are not allowed to keep any striped bass.

The CCA Maryland is also concerned about the closed season during the summer, because they believe many recreational fishermen are not aware of this and continue to catch and release or keep striped bass.

It will be interesting to see if Maryland DNR goes along with any of these suggestions.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD Fishing Report.