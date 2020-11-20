WGMD Fishing Report 11-20-20

Small craft advisories were up on Thursday, but I really don’t know why. The ocean was just about flat calm and the wind was not that strong, although it may have picked up a bit later in the day.

As I reported, there were rockfish caught out of Indian River Inlet on Tuesday and Wednesday from sunrise to about 10:00 AM during incoming water. So, on Thursday I was up at 5:30 AM and hit the Inlet around 6:30. I began casting Storm shads on the northside from the pier and then from a spot just to the west of the fenced off area. The water was dirty and full of the green sea weed that looks like lettuce. Unfortunately, it was not full of rockfish.

I packed up and moved to the southside where I fished east of the bridge past the end of the sidewalk as far out on the rocks as I dared to go. Nothing there either.

I did see one keeper tog come in from the end of the south jetty. I did not see a single rockfish before I left at 10:30.

This is Eric Burnley with you WGMD Fishing Report.