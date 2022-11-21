WGMD Fishing Report 11-20-22

With gale warnings up on Sunday, no boats left their dock or trailer. Those who fished the inlet for tog deserved every one they caught. I don’t know what the wind chill was, but from the time I spent outside I know I wouldn’t even consider fishing in those cold and windy conditions. The week ahead looks decent and we should see better fishing conditions right through Thanksgiving.

I stopped by Lewes Harbour Marina to get the final results of their tog tournament. First Place went to Captain Brent Weist with his 15.6-pound tog. In Second was Tyrone Waters with a 12.85 pounder and in Third was Brent again with a 9.68-pound tog.

Lewes Harbour’s new owner, Bill Swords, was telling me he has plans to redecorate the shop over the winter. There will be a new deck on the first floor and the second floor will be dedicated to boat supplies. Over the winter, the shop will be open on a part-time basis until March.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.