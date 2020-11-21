WGMD Fishing Report 11-21-20

The wind was puffing pretty good all day and the only boat that I know for sure that went out was the Thelma Dale IV from Fisherman’s Wharf in Lewes. Captain Mark reported he had some tog for his customers.

Saturday is looking pretty good, then the wind goes northeast 15 to 20 and that will make for a bumpy ride on Sunday. Right now, most of next week looks fishable.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was a few short rockfish caught from the South Pocket Thursday night on Storm shads. I fished the South Pocket from the beach on Thursday and came up empty.

I know a lot of folks will be hunting or fishing over the Thanksgiving holiday and I wish everyone lots of luck. I hope to fish on the Angler out of Ocean City on Friday with my two sons Ric and Roger. We have been hunting or fishing together on Thanksgiving since the boys were housebroken. Missed a few years since they grew up and moved away, but I hope we can reunite this year.

This is Eric Burnley with you WGMD Fishing Report.