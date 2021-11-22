WGMD Fishing Report 11-21-21

I hope you got out fishing somewhere this weekend, because the early week does not look good. Monday will start fair with winds from the west at 10 to 15 knot5s with gusts to 20 then increase to northwest at 15 to 20 knots with gusts to 25 and finally go northwest at 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 and a gale warning will be posted. Seas will run three to four feet and build from there. Tuesday will see northwest winds at 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 and seas at four to six feet.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Dianna reported an 8-pound trout caught at the Del-Jersey-Land Reef. The Judy V had a boat limit of sea bass plus porgies and bluefish. Other boats did well on sea bass and tog.

At Lewes Harbour Marina the report was the Skipjack II had a good catch of tog. Surface Tension had sea bass and bluefish plus porgies to two pounds.

Old Inlet reported tog from the inlet rocks on green crab and sand fleas.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.