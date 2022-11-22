WGMD Fishing Report 11-21-22

In spite of small craft advisories on Monday, a couple of boats got out and both caught fish. Plus, we have some real good news from Indian River Inlet.

At Lewes Harbour Marina they reported the Katydid went out on Monday and came back with a catch of tog.

On Saturday, the Grizzly had a family out and the two youngest members, Brandon, and Remmi, caught the two biggest tog.

Dave Jones caught and released a 17.4-pound tog on Saturday.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Burt told us the Miss Ene ran for sea bass, but the further out they went the rougher it got. They fished closer to shore and had a mixed bag of sea bass and tog.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle had some good news. It seems that jetty jockeys fishing the North Jetty at daybreak are catching rockfish to 30 inches on bucktails. Right now, daybreak coincides with outgoing water. Sunrise is 6:50 so you would have to be on the jetty by 5:30 to get first light.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.