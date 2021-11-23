WGMD Fishing Report 11-22-21

Monday saw rough seas in the ocean and bay and to the best of my knowledge no boats left their dock or trailer. Tuesday will see small craft advisories with northwest winds at 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 and seas of four to six feet. Wednesday the wind will go north at 15 to 20 knots then drop down to 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 in the afternoon. Seas will run three to four feet.

I have had reports of slot rockfish caught at Ship John Light from Patty at Captain Bones and Steve at Smith Bait. Patty claims that trolling with Stretch 25s, or 30s has been productive while Steve says live bunker will do the trick. I am sure both are correct. Personally, I would go with the Stretches because my boat does not have a live well. I you can catch and keep live bunker I have no doubt they will bring in the biggest rockfish around. Be sure to use circle hooks when fishing with any bait.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.