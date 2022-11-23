WGMD Fishing Report 11-22-22

The weather was very good on Tuesday and both charter boats that ran from Lewes did well. The weather looks good right through Thanksgiving so let’s get out there and catch some fish.

At Lewes Harbour Marina, Bill told us the Katydid had 22 tog on Tuesday. The Grizzly ran for sea bass and brought back 40.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle, they said the rockfish were back at the Northside Jetty on Tuesday morning at daybreak. Bucktails were the best lures and I suspect white ones with just enough weight to stay above the rocks and perhaps a white or purple worm were a good choice for lures. They also said lots of tog were caught on sand fleas and green crabs with the occasional keeper.

Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced the 2023 Delaware State Parks annual passes and surf fishing permits will go on sale beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, November 29. There is no limit to the number of surf fishing permits for 2023.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.