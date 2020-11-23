WGMD Fishing Report 11-23-20

Sunday was a bit breezy from the northeast, but a few boats fished in Delaware Bay. Small craft advisories are up for Monday.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina announced the final results for the Lewes Harbour Marina Tog Tournament. In First Pace was James Hill with his 7.84-pound tog. Ron Keeler came in second with a 6.75-pound tog while very close behind in third was Ted Garman and his 6.74-pound tog. Sam Gardner caught a 1.1-pound citation king on the Strike Zone. Belinda Chen fished Site 10 and caught a 14.4-pound sheepshead on Saturday. On Sunday the Savannah Lynn and the Angler fished in Delaware Bay and found keeper tog for their customers.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was spiny dog sharks in the surf with a few skates. No big rockfish in the Inlet. They did have reports of keeper rockfish to 30 inches at Massey’s Landing on soft plastics and Ratt-L-Traps.

This is Eric Burnley with you WGMD Fishing Report.