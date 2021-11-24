WGMD Fishing Report 11-23-21

According to my usual reporting stations, no charter or head boats left the dock on Tuesday. Lewes Harbour Marina said one private boat went out and brought back one tog.

Wednesday will begin with small craft advisories for northwest winds at 15 to 20 knots the fall of to 10 to 15 with gusts to 20 in the afternoon. Seas will be three to five feet. Thanksgiving Day looks good with a west wind at 10 to 15 knots and seas of three feet.

Amanda said the final results are in for the Lewes Harbour Marina Tog Tournament. Gregory Ferzetti won first place with his 11.33-pound tog. Frank Tucker, who was in first for a long time, dropped down to second with his 7.98 pounder. Jim Mosuly came in third with a 7.37 pounder. Congratulations to all three winners.

On Sunday Todd Slayman ran out of Indian River to ocean structure where he caught his limit of tog.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.