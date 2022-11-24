WGMD Fishing Report 11-23-22

Wednesday was a beautiful day and fish were caught.

Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid had a slow day on the tog returning with only seven fish.

At Hook em’ and Cook ‘em, the reports were much better. Burt said the Captain Bob had an excellent trip catching sea bass, porgies and blues. Private and charter boats had tog and triggerfish as well as sea bass and porgies. All of this good fishing was on ocean structure.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle they said the rockfish bite continued at the North Jetty right at daybreak. Fish to 30 inches have been caught on bucktails by those anglers willing to miss a little sleep for the chance to latch on to a substantial fish. Tog fishermen continue to catch lots of little ones and the occasional keeper. Sand fleas and green crabs remain the top baits.

If fishing is part of your Thanksgiving tradition, I hope you had a successful outing. In any case, Happy Thanksgiving.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.