WGMD Fishing Report 11-24-20

Monday saw gale warnings up and, to the best of my knowledge, no boats sailed from Lewes or Indian River. It looks like Friday before the winds and seas back down enough for most folks to be comfortable on the open water.

Amanda at Lewes Harbour Marina said she along with Julie Stevenson and Tommy Serbin fished on the Thelma Dale IV out of Fisherman’s Wharf on Sunday and had a good catch of tog.

The Strike Zone had 14 keeper tog at the Outer Wall and Kyle Falgowski caught a 3.14-pound black sea bass all on Sunday.

If you are looking for a place to get away from the crazy crowds on Black Friday, the Delaware State Parks will be open for free. All the restrictions for Covid-19 will be in place including wearing masks and keeping the six-foot social distancing.

My son Roger took his kayak out on Friday night and fished the three hours around the top of the tide in the Manasquan River. He had one hit on his live eel and caught and released a 41-inch striper.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.