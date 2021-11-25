WGMD Fishing Report 11-24-21

Once again on Wednesday, we had no boats fishing the ocean or bay. Thursday looks good with only southwest winds of 10 to 15 knots and seas of three feet. Friday will see a gale warning with northwest winds of 25 to 30 knots with gusts to 40 and seas of four to six feet and rain.

For many years my family went hunting on Thanksgiving morning, but when we moved to Virginia Beach and my son Roger began working on a head boat, fishing became the norm. In those days rockfish were thick around the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel and we always got our two fish limit before the half-day trip was over.

It seemed the same folks came with us every year and that made the trip just that much more enjoyable. It was all light tackle bucktail fishing and while rockfish to 35 inches were around, most of the Thanksgiving catch were in the mid-twenty-inch class.

Then it was back home to a big dinner and fall asleep while watching football. Happy Thanksgiving!

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.