WGMD Fishing Report 11-24-22

The weather on Thursday was good and I am sure people went fishing. My usual contacts were celebrating Thanksgiving as was I so I will have more detailed reports in Saturday’s broadcast.

When we lived in Virginia Beach my sons, Ric and Roger and I, would go fishing every Thanksgiving morning on the Beverly B, the head boat that Roger worked on.

In those days, the 1990s, we had excellent striped bass fishing and the captain would put us on the action around the pilings at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. Casting bucktails to the pilings would result in strikes and on most trips we would have our two-fish limit in short order. On one Thanksgiving we not only limited out our boat, but also the other boat out of Lynnhaven Inlet.

Back at the dock, Ric and I would have to wait while Roger cleaned the customer’s catch with his electric filet knife. Between the tips and the fish cleaning he usually had a very good Thanksgiving morning.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.