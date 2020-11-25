WGMD Fishing Report 11-25-20

Tuesday was not terrible, but the wind did make the cold air cut through light outerwear. A few boats did fish, but were not back before I had to do this report.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle the report was more of the same. Short tog at the Inlet on green crabs and sand fleas with the occasional keeper mixed in the catch. A few small rockfish are caught on soft plastics early in the morning and late in the evening. The surf has the occasional spiny dog shark and skate.

If you are planning to fish the Friday after Thanksgiving the weather looks pretty good. Northwest five to ten with seas around three feet. I certainly hope that holds so my two sons and I can get out on the Angler from Ocean City.

From the reports I have been getting, the tog fishing is holding up pretty well over sites 10 and 11 in the ocean. Once again, there are more shorts than keepers, but some big sea bass and sheepshead have been caught along with the tog.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.