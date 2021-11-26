WGMD Fishing Report 11-25-21

Thursday was a good fishing day, as advertised. Friday will not follow suit. Winds will begin out from the west at 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 35 and seas of three to five feet. Then the wind will go northwest at 25 to 30 knots with gusts to 40 and seas of four to seven feet. There will be rain in the morning and a gale warning will be posted.

On Saturday the northwest wind will start out at 20 to 25 knots then fall off to 15 to 20 knots in the afternoon. There will be gusts to 30 knots and seas will run four to six feet.

I hope some folks made it out on Thanksgiving, but with the shops closed I had no way of finding out what they caught. I could have driven around and checked out the boat ramps and marinas, but I had a turkey dinner to prepare.

Thanksgiving gives us all the chance to be thankful that we live in a country where we can hunt and fish on public land and waters.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.