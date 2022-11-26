WGMD Fishing Report 11-25-22

Friday had small craft advisories that will grow into gale warnings for Saturday.

I only had one report, and that was from Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em. A private boat brought in one slot rockfish that they caught off of Cape May. They said that was the only fish that they caught that was small enough to keep, all the rest were too large.

They were trolling, although they didn’t say what with. Going by the reports I have been getting from my friends and my son in New Jersey, bunker spoons have been the most effective lures. To work properly these lures must be used with wire line on special rods that are set as far apart as possible on the boat. Tony Maja can set you up with everything you need.

When I fished in Virginia, we used Stretch 25 and 30 lures as well as big Mojos. These lures run straight and are easier to use than bunker spoons. Troll as slow as the boat will go.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.