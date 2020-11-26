WGMD Fishing Report 11-26-20

Wednesday was not too bad, but very few boats went out from Lewes or Indian River Inlet. Thursday is not looking good for fishing, but waterfowl hunting should be very good in the morning.

These were the Thanksgiving mornings I so enjoyed at Snow Farm in Smyrna. Low clouds, spitting rain and Canada geese as far as the eye could see coming off of Bombay Hook National Wildlife refuge. Six good friends hunkered down in a pit waiting for those geese to pitch in to our decoys and pitch in they did. Since I was the captain of the pit, I called the shots and when I said, “Take ‘em boys”, the six 12-guage shotguns spit out copper coated lead shot and geese fell like rain.

Now the geese are gone, some of those six friends are also gone and fishing has replaced hunting.

I did get one report on Wednesday. The Morning Star out of Ocean City said the bite started off slow, but as the day went on it picked up and many went home with sea bass limits.

