WGMD Fishing Report 11-26-21

Friday, we had a gale warning on the ocean and bay and as far as I know everybody stayed off the water. As I expected, there were a few folks fishing on Thanksgiving Day and the reports I was able to gather on Friday indicated tog were the primary catch.

Saturday will see winds out of the northwest at 20 to 25 knots with gusts to 30 and seas of three to five feet. Sunday the wind goes southwest at 10 to 15 knots with gusts to 20 and three to four-foot seas.

I did receiver some good new from the Paradise Grill and Short’s Marine, both on Long Neck. They will hold the very popular Flounder Pounder Tournament again on July 16 and 17, 2022. There will be $75,000 in total prizes and $5.00 of each entry fee will be donated to charity. The Captain’s Meeting will be held on July 15 with the final weigh in on July 16.

